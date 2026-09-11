Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/11/26

Extras
Reporters reflect on covering 9/11 as it happened
How bin Laden miscalculated America's response to 9/11
Will we be ready when AI goes rogue?
Backlash against data centers unites Americans
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from August 28, 2026.
Trump’s war with Canada
What are U.S. allies thinking about Trump's treatment of Canada and South Korea?
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from August 21, 2026.
As the national debt climbs, Trump gives Washington a makeover
Trump shrugs off $40 trillion national debt after campaigning on cutting it