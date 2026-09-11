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Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/11/26

Season 2026 Episode 37 | 26m 46s

Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from September 11, 2026.

Aired: 09/10/26
Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 12:37
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Reporters reflect on covering 9/11 as it happened
Reporters reflect on covering 9/11 as it happened
Clip: S2026 E37 | 12:37
Watch 11:05
Washington Week with The Atlantic
How bin Laden miscalculated America's response to 9/11
How bin Laden miscalculated America's response to 9/11
Clip: S2026 E37 | 11:05
Watch 16:50
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Will we be ready when AI goes rogue?
Will we be ready when AI goes rogue?
Clip: S2026 E36 | 16:50
Watch 6:22
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Backlash against data centers unites Americans
Backlash against data centers unites Americans
Clip: S2026 E36 | 6:22
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/28/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from August 28, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E35 | 26:46
Watch 17:04
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump’s war with Canada
Trump’s war with Canada
Clip: S2026 E35 | 17:04
Watch 5:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
What NATO allies think about Trump's treatment of Canada
What are U.S. allies thinking about Trump's treatment of Canada and South Korea?
Clip: S2026 E35 | 5:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/21/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from August 21, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E34 | 26:46
Watch 13:48
Washington Week with The Atlantic
As national debt climbs, Trump gives Washington a makeover
As the national debt climbs, Trump gives Washington a makeover
Clip: S2026 E34 | 13:48
Watch 9:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump shrugs off $40T national debt after vowing he'd cut it
Trump shrugs off $40 trillion national debt after campaigning on cutting it
Clip: S2026 E34 | 9:46