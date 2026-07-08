Trump’s war with Canada

Extras
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from August 28, 2026.
What are U.S. allies thinking about Trump's treatment of Canada and South Korea?
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from August 21, 2026.
As the national debt climbs, Trump gives Washington a makeover
Trump shrugs off $40 trillion national debt after campaigning on cutting it
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from August 14, 2026.
Trump’s secret flight
Poor conditions on U.S. carrier become symbol of Iran war miscalculation
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from August 7, 2026.
Has Trump squandered American military deterrence?