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Washington Week with The Atlantic

Trump’s war with Canada

Season 2026 Episode 35 | 17m 04s

In 1999, the creators of South Park were nominated for an Academy Award for their song, “Blame Canada.” South Park, of course, is caustic and anarchic satire. But today, somehow, it’s become real.

Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/28/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from August 28, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E35 | 26:46
Watch 5:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
What NATO allies think about Trump's treatment of Canada
What are U.S. allies thinking about Trump's treatment of Canada and South Korea?
Clip: S2026 E35 | 5:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/21/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from August 21, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E34 | 26:46
Watch 13:48
Washington Week with The Atlantic
As national debt climbs, Trump gives Washington a makeover
As the national debt climbs, Trump gives Washington a makeover
Clip: S2026 E34 | 13:48
Watch 9:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump shrugs off $40T national debt after vowing he'd cut it
Trump shrugs off $40 trillion national debt after campaigning on cutting it
Clip: S2026 E34 | 9:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/14/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from August 14, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E33 | 26:46
Watch 10:18
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump’s secret flight
Trump’s secret flight
Clip: S2026 E33 | 10:18
Watch 10:42
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Carrier conditions become symbol of Iran war miscalculation
Poor conditions on U.S. carrier become symbol of Iran war miscalculation
Clip: S2026 E33 | 10:42
Watch 24:09
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/7/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from August 7, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E32 | 24:09
Watch 12:28
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Has Trump squandered American military deterrence?
Has Trump squandered American military deterrence?
Clip: S2026 E32 | 12:28