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WKAR Specials

MSU Libraries Book Talk Series Finale

1hr 01m 53s

WKAR and MSU Libraries present the finale of the MSU Libraries Spring 2026 Book Talk Series: African American Women Scholars on Race, Racism, and Living Black in America. The final session is part of MSU 6th annual Juneteenth Commemorative Celebration, features Dr. LeConté Dill and her debut book, Soul Survivors.

Aired: 06/21/26
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