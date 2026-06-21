MSU Libraries Book Talk Series Finale

Extras
A community conversation around the wellbeing of children. Hosted by Robin Pizzo.
WKAR Leadership, staff, and former students discuss upcoming initiatives, projects, and content.
Thu Sept 26, 2024 at 8pm ET | Artificial intelligence and its impact on the spread of disinformation
Is AI art just another digital tool or danger to the art world?
Panel discussion following the film The Cost of Inheritance.
Wed, Jan 24 at 7:00 p.m. ET | Gov. Whitmer's annual address to the Michigan Legislature.
Gov. Whitmer's annual address to the Michigan Legislature.
Your PBS and NPR favorites, politics, music, sports, PBS KIDS and more live at WKAR.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg talks about his political life with Jim Blanchard.
Panel discussion following the film Warrior Lawyers.