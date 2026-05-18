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WKAR Specials

Youth and Mental Health Awareness Community Conversation

44m 42s

WKAR's Director of Education Robin Pizzo hosts a community conversation exploring the wellbeing of today’s children through the lens of mental health, education, media and community connection. Includes the premiere of “I Feel Talks,” the second season of the WKAR original series supporting childhood mental health wellness.

Aired: 05/18/26
Extras
Watch 0:30
WKAR Specials
PREVIEW | Decoding Disinformation: AI and the Threat to Democracy
Thu Sept 26, 2024 at 8pm ET | Artificial intelligence and its impact on the spread of disinformation
Preview: 0:30
Watch 7:54
WKAR Specials
Pixels and Perspectives: The Intersection of AI and Art
Is AI art just another digital tool or danger to the art world?
Special: 7:54
Watch 30:59
WKAR Specials
Panel Q & A - The Cost of Inheritance
Panel discussion following the film The Cost of Inheritance.
Special: 30:59
Watch 0:30
WKAR Specials
PREVIEW | Michigan State of the State 2024
Wed, Jan 24 at 7:00 p.m. ET | Gov. Whitmer's annual address to the Michigan Legislature.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 1:13:11
WKAR Specials
Michigan State of the State 2024
Gov. Whitmer's annual address to the Michigan Legislature.
Special: 1:13:11
Watch 1:00
WKAR Specials
Mid-Michigan Lives at WKAR
Your PBS and NPR favorites, politics, music, sports, PBS KIDS and more live at WKAR.
Special: 1:00
Watch 57:45
WKAR Specials
An Evening with Secretary Pete Buttigieg
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg talks about his political life with Jim Blanchard.
Special: 57:45
Watch 33:42
WKAR Specials
Panel Q & A – Warrior Lawyers
Panel discussion following the film Warrior Lawyers.
Special: 33:42
Watch 31:02
WKAR Specials
Panel Q & A – First Voice Generation
Panel discussion following the film First Voice Generation.
Special: 31:02
Watch 1:00
WKAR Specials
Ed’s Story | Your Legacy and WKAR
Consider remembering WKAR in your estate plan. Call 517 353-5000 email melanie@wkar.org
Special: 1:00