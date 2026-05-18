Youth and Mental Health Awareness Community Conversation

Extras
Thu Sept 26, 2024 at 8pm ET | Artificial intelligence and its impact on the spread of disinformation
Is AI art just another digital tool or danger to the art world?
Panel discussion following the film The Cost of Inheritance.
Wed, Jan 24 at 7:00 p.m. ET | Gov. Whitmer's annual address to the Michigan Legislature.
Gov. Whitmer's annual address to the Michigan Legislature.
Your PBS and NPR favorites, politics, music, sports, PBS KIDS and more live at WKAR.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg talks about his political life with Jim Blanchard.
Panel discussion following the film Warrior Lawyers.
Panel discussion following the film First Voice Generation.
Consider remembering WKAR in your estate plan. Call 517 353-5000 email melanie@wkar.org