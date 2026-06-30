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Volunteers remove 230,000 pounds of trash From Lansing area waterways

WKAR Public Media | By Leigh Ann Towne
Published June 30, 2026 at 6:00 AM EDT
Michael Stout, President and Founder, Michigan Waterway Stewards

Volunteers have removed more than 230,000 pounds of litter and debris from Lansing-area waterways over the past three and a half years, prompting Michigan Waterway Stewards to declare 16 miles of rivers and streams cleaned and cleared.

The nonprofit organization celebrated the milestone Monday, recognizing nearly 4,000 volunteers who participated in cleanup efforts along the Grand River, Red Cedar River and Sycamore Creek.

Michigan Waterway Stewards founder and president Michael Stout said the effort began in 2022 after he noticed Lansing's waterways needed greater stewardship and recreational investment.

According to Stout, volunteers removed tires, bicycles, electric scooters, plastics and other litter commonly found in urban waterways. The cleanup effort covered portions of the Grand River and Red Cedar River, along with the entirety of Sycamore Creek within Lansing.

Stout said the project has helped foster a greater sense of responsibility among residents.

"When you have a clean river or a clean riverside park or the adjacent river trail, when it's cleaned and trimmed and groomed and well maintained, people are more inclined to take care of it. "The organization plans to continue hosting community cleanup events and volunteer opportunities throughout the Lansing area.

Stout said the accomplishment reflects the commitment of volunteers, community organizations and city leaders who have supported the effort since it began.

To celebrate the milestone, Stout and community partners will gather at noon Tuesday, June 30, at Rotary Park, 325 Riverfront Drive, for a ceremony recognizing the cleanup effort.
WKAR News
Leigh Ann Towne
See stories by Leigh Ann Towne
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