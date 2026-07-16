Jackson Hot Air Jubilee adjusts to heat, smoke as balloon festival prepares for weekend crowds

RESOURCES TO STAY SAFE & SMOKE PHOTO GALLERY

Organizers of the Jackson Hot Air Jubilee are closely monitoring heat and air quality conditions as the annual hot air balloon festival prepares for a busy weekend at Ella Sharp Park.

The event, which has been held for decades, draws balloon pilots from across Michigan and beyond for launches and nighttime balloon glows. The festival also features food and craft vendors, a family fun zone and children's activities. Admission and parking are free.

"The Hot Air Jubilee is a festival that happens here in Jackson, Michigan, in July," said Angela Madden, chair of the Hot Air Jubilee and a licensed hot air balloon pilot. "It has been happening since 1983, where we gather balloon pilots from all over the state, sometimes from other parts of the country, to come in for the weekend."

This year's event comes as organizers contend with unusually hot temperatures and reduced visibility from wildfire smoke.

Madden said heat creates challenges for both equipment and crews.

"We have to have the air inside the balloon hotter than the air outside of the balloon in order for the balloon itself to generate lift," she said. "If it is that hot outside and we have to make the balloon itself even hotter, then we risk damaging the fabric on the balloon or breaking down the coating that maintains that fabric on the ripstop nylon on the balloon, which could affect its airworthiness."

The conditions also affect the people needed to launch and retrieve the balloons.

"You cannot fly a hot air balloon without a ground crew with you," Madden said. "It takes three to five, sometimes more, depending on the size of your balloon, people to get that balloon in the air and then pack it up at the end of our flight."

Jackson has already been hosting the United States Women's National Hot Air Balloon Championship, with 18 female competitors flying throughout the week. Another 25 pilots are expected to arrive for the weekend festivities, bringing the total number of balloons to approximately 43.

Weather conditions have already forced changes to the competition schedule.

"Wednesday night we did cancel for the heat as well, just because we flew in the morning, but we did cancel the evening flight just because it was just way, way too hot," Madden said.

Flight decisions are made shortly before scheduled launch windows following pilot briefings that include weather updates and competition instructions.

"It is then, and only then do we know whether or not a flight is a go or a no go," Madden said.

She added that smoke could affect future flight opportunities.

"The smoke actually that we are seeing today, I highly suspect because the visibility is so low that that for tonight's cancellation may come early as well," she said.

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Despite the uncertainty surrounding balloon launches, festival activities are expected to continue.

"As of right now, everything at Ella Sharp Park is business as usual," Madden said. "Our food vendors will be out. Our craft vendors will be out. There will be the family fun zone and children's area will be open."

Even if conditions prevent flights, organizers hope to provide visitors with opportunities to see balloon equipment up close.

"We will continue to do as much of the festival side of things as we can, in the event that we can squeeze a flight in, or at least get some hot air balloon equipment out to do something," Madden said. "Maybe that's a night glow with no actual flight, which, by the way, is my favorite thing."

Madden said the festival has dealt with weather-related disruptions in the past, but not conditions like those seen this year.

"We have faced rainouts, but we have never faced anything like wildfire smoke like this. No," she said.

Organizers will post updates on flight schedules and weather-related changes through the festival's social media channels and mobile app.

"Obviously, we want people to be mindful of their health given the current air quality conditions," Madden said, "but should they feel comfortable, we would love to see them out at the park."

