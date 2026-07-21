Negotiations underway to resolve funding dispute for library near Mason

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Negotiations to resolve a funding dispute between a small Ingham County township and the Capital Area District Libraries are moving forward.

The Aurelius Township Board of Trustees and Capital Area District Libraries Board of Trustees each have appointed members to meet as they attempt to reach an agreement.

The library shares a building with the township hall near Mason.

The township wants CADL to pay a portion of the shared building’s utilities and pay a rental fee of $100 per day to use event spaces.

The township also wants the library to dispose of trash off site, provide its own custodial services and stop using a water cooler in the employee breakroom.

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Library officials have signaled a willingness to pay some utilities, and to pay for on-site trash removal and continued access to the water cooler.

But the library wants the township to continue handling custodial services for common spaces and seeks to maintain free access to the Township Hall for some programming.

Aurelius Township Clerk Bethany Walter said township officials are "hopeful" after a township board meeting last week.

"The goal was always to compromise on an agreement moving forward," Walter said.

Capital Area District Libraries spokesperson Victoria Meadows said it was "great to see so many community members at the meeting to support the library and both boards clearly have that shared interest."

Both sides have until early September to reach an agreement or else the library could be ousted when a 90-day notice given by the township expires.

The CADL board will hold its next meeting Wednesday.