Technology and education meet in latest 'Impact: Michigan' episode from WKAR-TV

WKAR-TV's "Impact: Michigan" returns this week with a new episode focused on the use of technology in education.

Host Sheri Jones says the program fits nicely with a previous installment of the show which centered on teens, their mental health and their use of social media.

"Because schools focus on young students, and technology is a part of their everyday lives, it did actually, was a beautiful parlay into what we wanted to talk about."

While a ban on cell phones during instructional time is going into effect statewide this fall, screen-based technology like personal laptops have become a permanent part of the classroom, especially after the pandemic.

"In the evening [parents] are telling their students, "Turn off your phone. Put away your iPad. Put away your Chromebook. Let's have some dialog together." But then the first thing in school in the morning is teachers say "Open up your Chromebook," right?"

Jones says that mixed messaging has been an adjustment for students, teachers and parents.

"One thing we took a look at is: are students better learners because of technology, or are they more technologically savvy because of technology?" she said.

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On that theme, another aspect of the episode touches on is the use of artificial intelligence by students to get around learning or completing assignments.

"The technology, AI, its agents, no matter what, are not going away. So, how do we best use this and allow our students, though, to have that human experience in their learning?" she said.

"Because the critical thinking aspect of what we learn in school goes out into the world with us, and so the technology should support, but it cannot replace."

Jones says she hopes this episode helps parents and other family members think about how they can help kids with their education outside the classroom.

The next episode of "Impact: Michigan" airs at 6:30 p.m. on August 28 on WKAR-TV.

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Interview Highlights

On how technology shows up in the classroom

Coming out of the pandemic, you know, we had to really turn to online learning, and so Chromebooks became a huge part of their educational experience. And the Chromebooks have stayed. So, one thing we took a look at is: are students better learners because of technology, or are they more technologically savvy because of technology? And I think you'll be surprised to hear what the people on our panel had to say about that. It really it shows that maybe they're not better learners, but they have advanced in their technology skills.

On AI use by students

Educators are saying that students need to maybe complete their assignments in front of them in the classroom, and every teacher needs to set the parameters in which they will be using AI. Can it be a jumping off point? It can't do your assignment 100% because there really needs to be a very healthy balance, and that's what we talked a lot about. Because the technology, AI, its agents, no matter what, are not going away. So, how do we best use this and allow our students, though, to have that human experience in their learning? Because the critical thinking aspect of what we learn in school goes out into the world with us, and so the technology should support, but it cannot replace.

On learning ways parents can be more actively involved in their child's education

I always learn a lot, and that is really that it's very important that parents play a dynamic role in their child's education. That it does not 100% belong in the classroom. It needs to come home. The education needs to continue at home. Parents have to be fully engaged, ask a lot of questions, ask about AI, because parents right now, as we know, in the evening they're telling their students, "Turn off your phone. Put away your iPad. Put away your Chromebook. Let's have some dialog together." But then the first thing in school in the morning is teachers say "Open up your Chromebook," right? So, there's that mixed message, and that's one thing we talked about in the previous episode.

Interview Transcript

Sophia Saliby: WKAR-TV's "Impact: Michigan" returns this week new episode focused on the use of technology in education.

Sheri Jones is the program’s host, and she joins us now to talk about what viewers can expect. Thanks for being here, Sheri.

Sheri Jones: Oh, it's always wonderful to return to your program.

Saliby: So, the last episode of the show was focused on teens and social media. Technology and education seems like a related topic. Is that intentional?

Jones: Well, it actually wasn't intentional. We divided the year up into four different segments, and education was one that we definitely wanted to take a look at. And because schools focus on young students, and technology is a part of their everyday lives, it did actually, was a beautiful parlay into what we wanted to talk about, and wow, did we learn a lot.

Saliby: So, what has changed in the classroom in recent years when it comes to technology?

Jones: Well, coming out of the pandemic, you know, we had to really turn to online learning, and so Chromebooks became a huge part of their educational experience. And the Chromebooks have stayed. So, one thing we took a look at is: are students better learners because of technology, or are they more technologically savvy because of technology?

And I think you'll be surprised to hear what the people on our panel had to say about that. It really it shows that maybe they're not better learners, but they have advanced in their technology skills. So, I think you'll be very interested in that part of the conversation.

Saliby: I recently reported on kind of a similar topic, which is about how teachers are using different tactics to counter AI use in the classroom, specifically when students just used agents to complete their assignments.

What are experts saying about the best ways to make sure students are learning and can learn on their own?

Jones: Well, there is a place for technology and AI in the classroom. Educators are saying that students need to maybe complete their assignments in front of them in the classroom, and every teacher needs to set the parameters in which they will be using AI. Can it be a jumping off point? It can't do your assignment 100% because there really needs to be a very healthy balance, and that's what we talked a lot about.

Because the technology, AI, its agents, no matter what, are not going away. So, how do we best use this and allow our students, though, to have that human experience in their learning? Because the critical thinking aspect of what we learn in school goes out into the world with us, and so the technology should support, but it cannot replace.

So again, I really encourage people to watch this episode coming up. It's very enlightening if you are a parent of a student, a grandparent, because a lot of people have concerns about AI and technology in the classroom.

Saliby: Is there anything else new you learned while working on this episode of "Impact: Michigan?"

Jones: I always learn, Sophia. I always learn a lot, and that is really that it's very important that parents play a dynamic role in their child's education. That it does not 100% belong in the classroom. It needs to come home. The education needs to continue at home. Parents have to be fully engaged, ask a lot of questions, ask about AI, because parents right now, as we know, in the evening they're telling their students, "Turn off your phone. Put away your iPad. Put away your Chromebook. Let's have some dialog together." But then the first thing in school in the morning is teachers say "Open up your Chromebook," right? So, there's that mixed message, and that's one thing we talked about in the previous episode.

And our guests actually referenced the "Impact: Michigan" episode that we had prior. So, it's the healthy conversation about that and how we can be collaborative with our education team and at home to provide our students with their best learning experience.

Saliby: Sheri Jones is the host of "Impact: Michigan." You can tune into the next episode on WKAR-TV on August 28 at 6:30 p.m. Thanks for being here, Sheri.

Jones: Thank you.

This conversation has been edited for clarity and conciseness.