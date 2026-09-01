ANALYSIS: MSU football returns under new head coach Pat Fitzgerald with game against Toledo Friday

Michigan State Football is back this week.

The Spartans are set to play Toledo in their home season opener Friday. Kickoff is at 8 p.m.

This will be their first game under new head coach Pat Fitzgerald.

Host of WKAR's "Beyond the Score" Al Martin says Fitzgerald, the former head coach at Northwestern, has taken a different approach to leading the Spartans than previous coaches.

"At Northwestern, he built a culture around, you know, it's classic Big Ten football: winning the line of scrimmage, control, zero self-inflicted mistakes or try to limit those as much as possible," he said.

"That is a stark contrast to MSU teams, recent MSU teams, I should say, that relied on high-octane transfer portal hits to mask a lot of fundamental gaps. So, we are seeing that concrete shift in camp right now."

Martin says he's keeping an eye on running back Cam Edwards and starting quarterback Alessio Milivojevic for what they bring to the team, especially in the season opener.

"For MSU to control this game, I think that Alessio needs to establish rhythm early with slot receiver Chrishon McCray and also Cam Edwards must wear down Toledo's front seven," Martin said. "I think MSU will win this handily, but you just never know when it comes to that first game."

The Spartans continue their season at home following Toledo with a game against Eastern Michigan before traveling for their first big challenge playing Notre Dame.

They'll face tough opponents in rival Michigan and Oregon in November.

"Non-conference blowouts, they give a false sense of security, I think Sophia, and the true measure of Pat's program will be how this roster holds up against the elite tier of college football," he said.

Other than football, Martin is looking forward to the premiere of the third season of "Beyond the Score" Thursday. He says the episode will feature "two amazing stories that are going to pull at your heartstrings."

One is focused on a mid-Michigan baseball league for people with disabilities. The other is a profile on Nick Mullins, a blind professional skateboarder.

"I've done many, many stories, none that I can quite compare to this one, and it's a story that I am immensely proud of."

WKAR's "Beyond the Score" premieres at 6 p.m. on WKAR. It will also be available at wkar.org.

Interview Highlights

On how Pat Fitzgerald is a different kind of leader compared to previous MSU coaches

I think when you look at Pat Fitzgerald, you are looking at physical blue collar disciplined football. At Northwestern, he built a culture around, you know, it's classic Big Ten football: winning the line of scrimmage, control, zero self-inflicted mistakes or try to limit those as much as possible. And that is a stark contrast to MSU teams, recent MSU teams, I should say, that relied on high-octane transfer portal hits to mask a lot of fundamental gaps. So, we are seeing that concrete shift in camp right now.

On playing Toledo

Spartan fans shouldn't expect a walkover. Toledo is a premier MAC program under head coach Mike Jacobs, and they aren't ranked like Oregon or Notre Dame, like I mentioned on MSU's schedule later this fall, but they do bring dynamic transfer talent that can hit explosive plays if MSU gets sloppy and lets its guard down ... And for MSU to control this game, I think that Alessio needs to establish rhythm early with slot receiver Chrishon McCray and also Cam Edwards must wear down Toledo's front seven. I think MSU will win this handily, but you just never know when it comes to that first game.

On the third season premiere of "Beyond the Score"

This Thursday, I tell you what: two amazing stories that are going to pull at your heartstrings. One is centered on the Miracle League of Mid-Michigan, which gives kids and adults who have disabilities the opportunity to feel like major league players on a baseball diamond. They play a full season throughout the summer. And also, Nick Mullins, who is a blind professional skateboarder, Sophia, I've done many, many stories, none that I can quite compare to this one, and it's a story that I am immensely proud of.

Interview Transcript

Sophia Saliby: Michigan State Football is back this week.

The Spartans are set to play Toledo in their home season opener Friday. This will also be their first game under new head coach Pat Fitzgerald.

Al Martin hosts WKAR’s "Beyond the Score," and he joins us now to break down how the team might fare this season. Hi Al!

Martin: Hi, Sophia. Great to be with you.

Saliby: Yeah, so what do you make of Coach Fitzgerald and his play style compared to previous Spartan coaches?

Martin: Yeah, you know, I think when you look at Pat Fitzgerald, you are looking at physical blue collar disciplined football. At Northwestern, he built a culture around, you know, it's classic Big Ten football: winning the line of scrimmage, control, zero self-inflicted mistakes or try to limit those as much as possible.

And that is a stark contrast to MSU teams, recent MSU teams, I should say, that relied on high-octane transfer portal hits to mask a lot of fundamental gaps. So, we are seeing that concrete shift in camp right now.

Look at redshirt sophomore QB Alessio Milivojevic. Fitzgerald named him QB1 early, and under new offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan, he's taking what the defense gives him. He's running a crisp, low turnover offense. So, you pair that with UConn transfer Cam Edwards in the backfield.

I mean, Cam, a 1,200-yard rusher who brings that downhill physical style that Fitzgerald loves, and you see the vision: ground out long drives, control the clock, again, that is classic Big Ten football right there, Sophia.

Saliby: Conference play doesn't begin until next month. When will we have a good idea of how the Spartans are playing this season?

Martin: I think we'll start to get our first indicators over the next two non-conference home games against Toledo, of course, this week and Eastern Michigan. But the real baseline won't be set until Week Three, when MSU travels to South Bend to face fourth-ranked Notre Dame, followed immediately by the Big Ten opener against Nebraska.

Non-conference blowouts, they give a false sense of security, I think Sophia, and the true measure of Pat's program will be how this roster holds up against the elite tier of college football.

But you look at the back half of MSU's schedule; they have to go on the road to play rival Michigan at Michigan Stadium on November 7, and then they host national championship contender against Oregon on November 20, number two in the nation. So, those are the real tests, and they won't happen until later on this season, Sophia.

Saliby: Speaking of rosters, there's been some lawsuits and shifting rules at the NCAA around eligibility for players beyond what's typical playing a fifth or even sixth year. Is that playing out at MSU at all?

Martin: Oh, no question. I mean, it's playing out right in our backyard right now. I mean, you take senior wide receiver Rodney Bullard Jr., you know, the NCAA initially ruled him ineligible for 2026, claiming that he triggered that five year clock by being a full-time student at D2 Valdosta State back in the fall of 2021, but Bullard's attorney filed a lawsuit in Lansing Circuit Court, arguing that Bullard was actually only a part-time student that semester, meaning that the NCAA misapplied its own rules.

So, they were seeking an emergency injunction just three days before their court date on August 27, the NCAA blinked, overturned its ruling on appeal and granted him his senior year. So, it's a nationwide trend, Sophia.

When the NCAA denies a waiver, whether it's for a redshirt, injury hardship or transfer rules, players are taking governing bodies to state court, and more often than not, the NCAA is backing down before trial and saying "no más."

Saliby: So, let's break down this matchup against Toledo on Friday. What should Spartan fans expect?

You said, you know, the early season pre-conference play is a little different, but are we going to see some big plays here?

Martin: Yeah, you know what I'll say this: Spartan fans shouldn't expect a walkover. Toledo is a premier MAC program under head coach Mike Jacobs, and they aren't ranked like Oregon or Notre Dame, like I mentioned on MSU's schedule later this fall, but they do bring dynamic transfer talent that can hit explosive plays if MSU gets sloppy and lets its guard down.

You talk about the Rockets adding first-team All-American wideout Adjatay Dabbs from Mercer. He is solid, 850 yards, eight TDs last year, alongside Lindenwood transfer Rico Bond. I love that name. So, they do have some guys that can torch you if you are not locked in.

And for MSU to control this game, I think that Alessio needs to establish rhythm early with slot receiver Chrishon McCray and also Cam Edwards must wear down Toledo's front seven. I think MSU will win this handily, but you just never know when it comes to that first game, Sophia.

Saliby: Turning away from football but staying with sports, you've got a new season of "Beyond the Score" coming out soon. What should our audience members expect?

Martin: Yes, Sophia. This is the earliest that we've ever dropped "Beyond the Score," as we are now about to premiere season three of the series. And this Thursday, I tell you what: two amazing stories that are going to pull at your heartstrings.

One is centered on the Miracle League of Mid-Michigan, which gives kids and adults who have disabilities the opportunity to feel like major league players on a baseball diamond. They play a full season throughout the summer.

And also, Nick Mullins, who is a blind professional skateboarder, Sophia, I've done many, many stories, none that I can quite compare to this one, and it's a story that I am immensely proud of. So, those two stories will be airing this Thursday night on WKAR-TV, and I can't wait for the public to see them.

Saliby: Al Martin hosts "Beyond the Score." You can watch the show at our website wkar.org and on our YouTube page. And again, the premiere of the next season is this Thursday. Thank you for joining us, Al.

Martin: Thank you, Sophia.

Saliby: And the Spartans play Toledo at home in their season opener Friday. Kickoff is at 8 p.m.

This conversation has been edited for clarity and conciseness.

