From rats to a duck: Animals seized from DeWitt Township home could be adopted

More than 30 animals of different species were seized late August from a reported hoarding situation in DeWitt Township. Next week, they could be up for adoption.

According to Michigan law, the animals’ owner is required to request a court hearing within 14 days of receiving notice of the seizure or post a bond to cover the cost of the animals’ care. If neither action is taken, they forfeit their ownership of the animals.

Lt. Dan Spitzley with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office told WKAR News that the deadline is Friday, and the animals could be available for adoption with animal control’s partner agencies as soon as Monday, Sept. 14.

Spitzley said cats, dogs, rats, ferrets, a frog, a duck and other species were seized from the home Aug. 25. An additional 31 animals were found dead.

He said the animals seem to be healthy and in good spirits.

“The rats are escape artists, and the ferrets too, for that matter,” Spitzley said. “They’ve gotten out of their enclosures. The duck seems happy in its enclosure in the water. Overall, I think they're doing okay.”

Spitzley said it’s uncommon for an animal hoarding situation to see such a variety of species.

“Maybe several times a year our animal control officers will come across a situation where somebody’s got a large amount of cats,” he said. “I don't want to say that's common, but cats would be a more popular pet that would get more accumulation. The ‘zoo’ term hit it spot on.”

If the forfeiture process goes through without owner intervention, the seized animals could be available for adoption from the Capital Area Humane Society and other local agencies.