Lansing's ornament balls celebrate the spooky season for the first time

The City of Lansing’s festive spirit came a little early this year, as the Board of Water & Light installed the iconic big red ornament balls in front of the Capitol building Thursday with a spooky twist.

The four ornaments that sit in the center of a downtown roundabout are usually installed mid-November and are bright red with white snowflake decals.

For the first time, the orange and black faces of jack-o-lanterns smile at Lansing residents as they pass by.

Kirbay Preuss brought her 4-year-old daughter Arabella to see the pumpkins installed.

“I think just with everything going on in the world, the more we can do things that just spark joy for people, especially as they drive into downtown,” Preuss said. “You never know the power of just some small little moment and how it can impact someone’s day.”

The big red ornament balls have been a Lansing staple since 2009, and they’re often seen as a symbol of the winter holiday season kicking off downtown.

Now, they're kicking off Halloween.