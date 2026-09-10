Michigan deer hunters face new firearm rules as two special hunts begin this weekend

Michigan deer hunters heading into the woods this weekend will see a major change to the state’s firearm regulations, along with two special deer hunting opportunities.

The Early Antlerless Firearm Season and Liberty Hunt run Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 12-13.

The Early Antlerless Firearm Season is open on private and public land across most of the Lower Peninsula. The only exceptions are Deer Management Units 145 and 245, two small island units in the northwest Lower Peninsula.

The hunt is open to any licensed hunter in the eligible areas and is intended to increase the harvest of antlerless deer in areas where the Michigan Department of Natural Resources wants to reduce deer numbers.

Brent Rudolph, a deer, elk and moose management specialist with the Michigan DNR, said the early season gives hunters an opportunity to focus on antlerless deer before the traditional fall hunting season.

“Having that earlier season provides an opportunity to kind of prioritize antlerless harvest.” Rudolph said about 17,000 hunters have participated in the Early Antlerless Firearm Season in recent years, harvesting roughly 3,000 to just over 4,000 deer.

The Liberty Hunt also runs Sept. 12-13 and is open statewide to youth hunters age 16 and younger and hunters with disabilities.

Rudolph said the earlier timing can make hunting more accessible for hunters with disabilities and gives young hunters an opportunity to get into the field before the busier fall season.

“And then for youth, it can be a little bit earlier than a lot of the other things going on later in the fall, just a good opportunity to get out and mentor a youth and a new hunter at a time when there's not a lot of other hunting activities that might compete with either the youth or the mentors that would be out in the field.” About 22,000 hunters have participated in the Liberty Hunt in recent years, with roughly 5,000 to 6,000 deer harvested statewide.

During the Liberty Hunt, hunters can take one antlered deer. Multiple antlerless deer may be taken as long as hunters have multiple valid tags.

There is not a specific license for either hunt. Hunters should use the licenses and tags they are eligible to use during the regular hunting seasons.

Firearm rules change statewide

This is also the first deer hunting season since Michigan eliminated its former restricted firearms zone in southern Michigan.

That means hunters have a wider range of firearm options throughout the state, including rifles that previously were restricted to northern portions of Michigan.

Rudolph said the change simplifies the rules for hunters who travel between different parts of the state.

“So basically, you can use the same firearm to hunt deer anywhere in the state now.” He said the change means hunters who may be accustomed to using a particular firearm in northern Michigan don't have to worry about switching firearms when hunting in southern Michigan.

The DNR has also announced changes coming in 2027 that will affect the number of antlered deer, or bucks, hunters can take in the Lower Peninsula. Those changes do not apply this season.

Hunters reminded about safety, reporting

Rudolph said anyone hunting during the firearm seasons needs to wear hunter orange or blaze orange and follow basic firearm safety practices.

Hunters should treat every firearm as if it is loaded, know their target and know what is beyond it before taking a shot.

All harvested deer must also be reported to the DNR within 72 hours.

More information about Michigan deer hunting regulations, licenses, tags and harvest reporting is available from the Michigan DNR deer hunting page.

Rudolph also said hunters and others spending time outdoors may notice fewer deer in some areas because of epizootic hemorrhagic disease, or EHD.

The DNR is experiencing another EHD outbreak this summer, primarily in scattered areas of the southern Lower Peninsula. The disease can cause deer to die, often near bodies of water.

People who see multiple dead deer or signs of a possible outbreak can report them through the DNR's Eyes in the Field reporting system.