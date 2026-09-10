Mid-Michigan communities to mark 25th anniversary of Sept. 11 attacks with ceremonies, events

Communities across Mid-Michigan will hold ceremonies and events Friday to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and remember those who lost their lives.

In Lansing, the annual Lansing Remembers 9/11 ceremony will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the 9/11 memorial in Wentworth Park, 100 N. Grand Ave.

Lansing Fire Department Chief Carrie Edwards-Clemons and Police Chief Robert Backus are scheduled to speak.

In Jackson, a 9/11 remembrance ceremony will begin at 3 p.m. at 1401 S. Brown St. For the 25th year, participants will read the names of every victim of the attacks. The ceremony also will include a musical performance by Kevin Wolff and a light show.

In Holt, the 5K Hero Run will begin at 6 p.m. at Memorial Gardens. The event benefits first responders and military veterans and will finish at the 9/11 Memorial in Holt Plaza.

Mason will hold a memorial program at 6:30 p.m. at the Mason Fire Department, 221 W. Ash St.

The Brighton Area Fire Authority will hold a remembrance ceremony at 7 p.m. at Station 31, 615 W. Grand River Ave.

In Owosso, the Owosso Community Players will present the musical "Come From Away" at 7:30 p.m. at the Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts.

The musical is based on the true story of about 7,000 airline passengers who were stranded in Newfoundland after the Sept. 11 attacks. The production is scheduled for six performances.

WKAR-TV will air "Great Performances: Verdi's Requiem: The Met Remembers 9/11" at 9 p.m. The performance features Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducting the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra and Chorus.

The Sept. 11 attacks killed nearly 3,000 people after hijacked airplanes crashed into the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon outside Washington and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.