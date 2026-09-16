Mid-Michigan gas prices hover around $5 mark

Gas prices across the state of Michigan are once again climbing to the $5 mark.

Triple A lists Michigan’s average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas at $4.54 Wednesday. That’s around 17 cents above the national average.

Lansing and East Lansing have the third-highest prices in the state with an average of $4.58 per gallon, according to Triple A. Ann Arbor and Marquette have higher gas prices.

Some stations, like Speedway, were charging $4.99 per gallon, according to its app.

According to a blog post from GasBuddy on Monday, Michigan saw the highest increase in gas prices in any state this week, with a 32-cent jump.

“Geopolitical tensions escalated on multiple fronts, with friction between the U.S. and Iran, new hostilities in the Red Sea, and the shutdown of Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline all combining to jolt prices sharply higher,” GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis, Patrick De Haan, said in the blog post. “While most of the country transitions to cheaper winter-blend gasoline this week, the scale of ongoing geopolitical escalations makes meaningful price relief unlikely in the near term.”

Prices are even higher for those driving diesel, with the average price for a gallon of diesel reaching $6.34 in Michigan Wednesday.