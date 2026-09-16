What will Michigan’s roads look like in 2050? MDOT wants your input

Michigan is looking ahead to the long-term future of its transportation network, and the Michigan Department of Transportation wants public feedback.

MDOT is hosting two webinars this week that provide an overview of the Michigan Mobility 2050 draft.

The presentations are Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 6 pm and Thursday, Sept. 17, at 11 am. Each session provides the same information, and there will be time for public comment once the presentation ends.

Michigan Mobility 2050 is a statewide plan that defines the long-term goals for Michigan’s roadways.

The current plan, Michigan Mobility 2045, was implemented just five years ago, but MDOT stated Sept. 8 that the state has “updated the plan by reviewing the current Michigan Mobility 2045 plan, reassessing its assumptions and making necessary adjustments to meet evolving federal requirements.”

Public comment on the draft plan remains open until Friday, Sept. 25, via email, phone or mail.

The final draft will be presented to the State Transportation Commission for approval on Nov. 5.