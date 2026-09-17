Mayor of Portland resigns after nearly 30 years

Portland Mayor James Barnes announced his resignation Wednesday after 27 years of service, effective immediately.

The city did not provide a reason for Barnes’ resignation.

Mayor Pro Tempore Joel VanSlambrouck has become mayor in accordance with the City Charter.

Portland city councilors are elected in November of every odd year, and the five members of the city council appoint one member as mayor and one as mayor pro tempore during the first meeting following the November election.

Councilor Patrick Fitzsimmons is Portland’s new mayor pro tempore. There is now one vacant city council seat.

City Manager Andrew Dymczyk said in a news release Wednesday that city operations will “continue as normal.”

“Our staff will continue providing services to residents and carrying out the business of the city, while the City Council follows the charter process for filling the vacancies,” Dymczyk said.

The next city council meeting is 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, at Portland City Hall.

WKAR News has reached out to the City of Portland for comment.