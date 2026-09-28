Road work continues across Mid-Michigan as MDOT plans next major projects

Drivers in Mid-Michigan should prepare for continued road construction and traffic disruptions as the Michigan Department of Transportation wraps up one major project and prepares to launch another along the U.S. 127 corridor.

The current phase of the U.S. 127 rebuilding project between Lake Lansing Road and I-69 in Ingham and Clinton counties is expected to be completed in November. But MDOT officials say work is far from over.

A new phase of construction is scheduled to begin in 2027 between I-496 and Lake Lansing Road. The project is expected to cost about $150 million and will include roadway reconstruction, bridge replacements and other infrastructure improvements.

Brendan Ryder, assistant construction engineer with MDOT's Lansing Transportation Service Center, said drivers should expect significant traffic impacts, particularly around the Frandor area.

"There'll be ramps closed. There'll be road closures. There'll be bridge closures on the highway and some of the local streets as well through that area in Frandor," Ryder said.

The project includes replacing two bridges over the Red Cedar River, replacing bridge decks at Saginaw Highway and Grand River Avenue, and rehabilitating additional structures near Kalamazoo Street, Vine Street, Sellers Avenue and Michigan Avenue.

Ryder said the work is needed because aging pavement and infrastructure along the corridor have reached the point where major improvements are necessary.

Beyond the U.S. 127 corridor, several other road projects are affecting drivers across the region.

In Eaton County, improvements continue along M-50 and M-79 in Charlotte. The project includes roadway resurfacing, sidewalk upgrades and Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility improvements and is expected to continue through the fall.

Also in Eaton County, a section of M-50, also known as Main Street, in downtown Eaton Rapids is closed through Oct. 15 for city water main upgrades. Drivers are being detoured around the work zone.

In Jackson County, I-94 has daily single-lane closures in both directions between M-60 and Michigan Avenue through Oct. 8 while crews complete median gutter repairs.

Ryder encouraged drivers to stay alert in work zones and plan ahead before traveling.

MDOT maintains real-time information on road closures, traffic incidents and construction projects through its Mi Drive website. Drivers can access maps, detour information and current traffic conditions at the Mi Drive website before heading out.