Michigan debates may matter more for information than persuasion

Michigan voters will have several opportunities to watch candidates make their case next week as televised debates are scheduled for races including governor, U.S. Senate and Michigan's 7th Congressional District.

Political experts say the events remain an important part of the election process, even if they rarely persuade large numbers of voters to switch candidates.

"The actual effect on voters, debates don't usually have large effects," said Matt Grossmann, a political scientist at Michigan State University.

Grossmann said debates give voters a chance to hear candidates explain their positions and provide a public record that can be used to hold them accountable if elected.

"So getting them on the record saying what they would do about X, Y and Z is an important indicator of what they'll do when they're in office," Grossmann said.

Adrian Hemond, CEO of Grassroots Midwest, said debate audiences tend to be made up of people who closely follow politics and often have already decided whom they support.

"Most of them have already made a decision about who they're going to support," Hemond said.

Still, he said debates can matter in close races.

"In a close election, they can make a difference with those very engaged people who haven't made a decision yet," Hemond said.

Michigan's 7th Congressional District debate featuring Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Barrett and Democratic challenger William Lawrence will stream live Oct. 6 at 11 a.m. on WKAR.org and News10Lansing.com. The recorded debate will air Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. on WKAR-TV, WILX-TV and FOX 47, as well as WKAR radio stations. The debate will be moderated by Sheri Jones and David Andrews along with Sophia Saliby and Colin Jackson on the panel.

The statewide gubernatorial debate between Republican John James and Democrat Jocelyn Benson is scheduled for Oct. 6 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids. The U.S. Senate debate between Democrat Abdul El-Sayed and Republican Mike Rogers is scheduled for Oct. 8 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., also at WOOD-TV. Both debates will be carried on Nexstar television stations across Michigan.

While memorable moments can generate headlines and social media attention, both Grossmann and Hemond said debates are more likely to reinforce existing opinions than reshape the outcome of an election.

