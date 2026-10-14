Cow loose on highway will be brought to MSU veterinary clinic

The East Lansing Police Department and Ingham County Animal Control received calls Wednesday morning that a cow was loose on northbound US-127 near Lake Lansing Road.

The cow had reportedly fallen off of a transport truck but appears to be in good health other than "minor road rash or bumps," according to ELPD.

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Ingham County Animal Control is bringing the cow to Michigan State University's veterinary clinic for evaluation. The cow will then stay at the Ingham County Fairgrounds for safekeeping.

ELPD has named the cow "Houdini."

If Houdini is your cow, contact Ingham County Animal Control for information on bringing him home.