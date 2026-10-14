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Medical examiner unable to determine cause of death in Lansing River Trail case

WKAR Public Media
Published October 14, 2026 at 5:25 PM EDT
A photo of Denis Dunnebacke
Manns Family Funeral Home
River Trail Death #2: Denis Dunnebacke, 70, found July 9 covered in vomit and with facial injuries. He died July 16.

The cause of death of a homeless man found with facial injuries along the Lansing River Trail has been declared indeterminate by the medical examiner's office.

Lansing police announced the finding Wednesday afternoon in the death of 70-year-old Denis Dunnebacke.

Officers found Dunnebacke unresponsive but breathing beneath the Kalamazoo Street Bridge on July 9. He had apparent facial injuries and suspected vomit. He died July 16 while receiving medical care.

Investigators have been trying to determine whether Dunnebacke was assaulted or suffered a medical emergency.

Police say his death remains suspicious and the investigation is open and active.

As WKAR News previously reported, Lansing police have been investigating possible connections among five deaths involving homeless men along the River Trail over the past year.

Five portraits with case summaries, from top: Gino Chouinard, 54; Denis Dunnebacke, 70; Robert William Smith, 57; Daniel Lusk, 22; and Louis Woodruff, 57. Dunnebacke’s entry notes an indeterminate cause of death and an ongoing suspicious-death investigation.
Five men were found dead or injured along Lansing’s River Trail and died between October 2025 and September 2026. In an Oct. 14 update, Lansing police said the medical examiner declared Denis Dunnebacke’s cause of death indeterminate. Police continue to investigate his death as suspicious.

Three of the deaths have been ruled homicides. Medical examiners have issued inconclusive findings in the other two cases, including the death of 54-year-old Gino Chouinard, who was found with head injuries last October.

At an Oct. 2 news conference, Lansing Police Chief Robert Backus said investigators were seeing similarities among the cases, including facial injuries and incidents occurring during early morning hours. Police have not established that all five deaths are connected.

map showing deaths along the river trail

The investigation has drawn national attention amid concerns about a possible serial killer targeting people experiencing homelessness.

Lansing police say the investigation into Dunnebacke's death remains ongoing.
WKAR News
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