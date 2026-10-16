© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ticks remain active in Mid-Michigan even as temperatures drop

WKAR Public Media | By Leigh Ann Towne
Published October 16, 2026 at 7:07 AM EDT
Close up of a blacklegged tick on a leaf
CDC
Blacklegged ticks like this can transmit the bacterium that causes Lyme disease.

As Mid-Michigan residents rake leaves, walk their dogs and spend time outdoors this fall, health officials warn that ticks can remain active even as temperatures drop.

Black-legged ticks, which spread Lyme disease, can stay active into late fall and may emerge on warmer winter days. The ticks often hide beneath fallen leaves and other ground cover, where they find protection from the elements.

“Leaves that have just fallen are not a concern. These ticks aren't coming out of the trees, but they do like to hide under leaf litter to help them survive the winter,” said Rachel Burkholder, a vector-borne disease epidemiologist with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

How to protect yourself this fall

Burkholder says tick reports have increased in recent weeks. State health officials recommend taking precautions whenever spending time in wooded or grassy areas, even when the weather feels cool.

People can reduce their risk by:

  • Using an EPA-registered insect repellent.
  • Wearing long pants and long sleeves in wooded or grassy areas.
  • Staying on maintained trails and avoiding tall grass and brush.
  • Checking their bodies, children and pets for ticks after spending time outdoors.
  • Removing attached ticks promptly.

The state offers free tick identification for Michigan residents who submit a photograph or mail in a tick. Information is available through the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services' tick and Lyme disease resources.

Lyme disease can cause fever, fatigue, headaches, muscle and joint aches, and a rash. If left untreated, it can affect the joints, heart and nervous system. Early diagnosis and treatment with antibiotics can help prevent complications.

WKAR News
Leigh Ann Towne
See stories by Leigh Ann Towne