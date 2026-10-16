Ticks remain active in Mid-Michigan even as temperatures drop

As Mid-Michigan residents rake leaves, walk their dogs and spend time outdoors this fall, health officials warn that ticks can remain active even as temperatures drop.

Black-legged ticks, which spread Lyme disease, can stay active into late fall and may emerge on warmer winter days. The ticks often hide beneath fallen leaves and other ground cover, where they find protection from the elements.

“Leaves that have just fallen are not a concern. These ticks aren't coming out of the trees, but they do like to hide under leaf litter to help them survive the winter,” said Rachel Burkholder, a vector-borne disease epidemiologist with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

How to protect yourself this fall

Burkholder says tick reports have increased in recent weeks. State health officials recommend taking precautions whenever spending time in wooded or grassy areas, even when the weather feels cool.

People can reduce their risk by:

Using an EPA-registered insect repellent.

Wearing long pants and long sleeves in wooded or grassy areas.

Staying on maintained trails and avoiding tall grass and brush.

Checking their bodies, children and pets for ticks after spending time outdoors.

Removing attached ticks promptly.

The state offers free tick identification for Michigan residents who submit a photograph or mail in a tick. Information is available through the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services' tick and Lyme disease resources.

Lyme disease can cause fever, fatigue, headaches, muscle and joint aches, and a rash. If left untreated, it can affect the joints, heart and nervous system. Early diagnosis and treatment with antibiotics can help prevent complications.