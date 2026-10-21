Heated words expected during final Michigan U.S. Senate debate set for tonight

Democrat Abdul El-Sayed and Republican Mike Rogers will meet at WXYZ-TV’s studios in Detroit. The debate is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and will air statewide on WXYZ-TV and WXMI Fox 17 in Grand Rapids and live streamed, as well.

Their first debate, held Oct. 8 in Grand Rapids, featured sharp exchanges, interruptions and personal attacks.

During that debate, Rogers questioned El-Sayed’s credibility, saying, “You're going to find out that this guy is not what he says he is. He is actually selling the best con I think I've ever seen.”

El-Sayed sought to shift the focus to voters’ everyday concerns.

“My opponent here is going to make this about him and about me. But really, in the end, this is about you,” El-Sayed said, pointing to the cost of gas and groceries and access to health care.

The candidates’ final debate comes as campaigns enter the closing stretch before the midterm election. The open Senate seat is a key contest as both parties compete for control of the chamber.

Michigan also will see high-profile campaign appearances this weekend. Former President Barack Obama is scheduled to campaign with Democrats in Detroit on Saturday, while President Donald Trump is expected in Port Huron on Sunday.

Voters can find more information about the debate and Michigan election resources, including WKAR’s voter guide, right here at WKAR.org.