After abuse allegations, Lansing committee continues next steps for renaming Cesar E. Chavez Avenue

Lansing city leaders are continuing to weigh a possible name change for Cesar E. Chavez Avenue, with a committee expected to discuss next steps this afternoon. The City Council’s Committee on City Operations is scheduled to discuss the issue at 4 p.m. No permanent decision is expected at the meeting.

Council Vice President Trini Pehlivanoglu, who represents the city at large, said the committee has continued community outreach through meetings and conversations with residents, particularly in the Old Town area.

“We'll certainly discuss at the October 22 meeting some of those community engagement items,” Pehlivanoglu said.

She said the committee plans to review names suggested by community members at upcoming meetings, with the goal of selecting a name and submitting it to a review board by the end of the year.

Community feedback has varied, Pehlivanoglu said. Some residents want the process to move quickly, while others have urged the city to take more time.

“We've heard everything from let's really get a move on this and just do this quickly to please slow down and take time and be deliberative,” she said.

The proposed renaming follows allegations against Chavez, the late labor leader, that surfaced earlier this year. The discussion has raised questions about his legacy, the farmworker movement and the impact a street name change could have on residents and businesses.

Pehlivanoglu said the city is trying to choose a name that will remain meaningful for years to come.

The committee has also asked the mayor's office to consider $25,000 in one-time financial assistance for businesses that could face expenses if the street is renamed.

“That request is currently with the mayor's office,” Pehlivanoglu said.

The funding request was submitted as a budget priority. Pehlivanoglu said she hopes it will be included in the city's full budget next year to help businesses cover costs associated with the change.

Today's discussion is expected to focus on community engagement and the next steps in the process, rather than a final decision on the avenue's name.