Mid-Michigan clerks preparing for early voting which begins Saturday

Michigan’s nine-day early voting period begins Saturday, giving voters an opportunity to cast their ballots in person ahead of the Nov. 3 general election.

The early voting period runs through Nov. 1. Michigan voters approved a constitutional amendment in November 2022 establishing the right to vote early in person for statewide and federal elections. The first early voting under the amendment took place in 2024.

Jackson County Clerk Cierra Sowle said voters have shared positive feedback about the option, including one couple who were able to vote together for the first time because their jobs often take them out of town on Election Day.

What Jackson County voters should know

Voters should check their assigned early voting location before heading out. Locations and hours vary by jurisdiction, and voters must cast their ballots at an assigned early voting site. The information is available through the Michigan Voter Information Center and the Jackson County Clerk's Office.

Sowle recommends bringing identification and reviewing a sample ballot in advance. Michigan voters who do not have photo identification can still vote by signing an affidavit.

At an early voting site, election workers check in voters, issue ballots and provide instructions. Voters mark their paper ballots and insert them into a tabulator. Ballots are secured in sealed containers overnight, and results are not reported until polls close at 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Local clerks take on more responsibility

Jackson County is also using a different approach to coordinating early voting sites this year.

In July 2025, Sowle notified 16 municipalities that the county would withdraw from its existing early voting site agreement, effective Jan. 1, 2026. Those municipalities could arrange their own sites or partner with other jurisdictions.

The county clerk's office continues to support election administration through functions including ballot ordering and printing, equipment troubleshooting, election-worker training and recruitment, and state grant requests.

Early voting ends Sunday, Nov. 1. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.