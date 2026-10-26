Lansing seeks public input on renaming Cesar E. Chavez Avenue with new survey

Lansing city leaders are seeking public input on a possible renaming of Cesar E. Chavez Avenue in the city’s Old Town district, with surveys asking for feedback on the potential change and suggestions for a new name.

The effort follows sexual abuse allegations against Chavez, the late labor leader, that prompted communities and organizations to reconsider honors bearing his name.

The Lansing City Council’s Committee on City Operations is overseeing the outreach. Surveys are being sent to homes and businesses this week along the avenue, and an online version is planned for broader public participation, including people who live outside Old Town.

Councilmember-at-large Clara Martinez said the committee wants to hear from people who know the area.

“I’m most concerned about the people who live work, play there every single day and their intentions are with the renaming,” Martinez said.

The survey asks about the financial impact of the previous street-name change and invites suggestions for an alternative name. The committee has also discussed gathering feedback through community meetings and other outreach.

Responses are due Nov. 9. Committee members plan to review the feedback and narrow the list of possible names in December. A proposed name would then be submitted to the Board of Public Service for review.

The committee has also requested $25,000 in one-time financial assistance to help businesses cover costs associated with a possible name change. The request is with the mayor’s office for consideration in the city’s upcoming budget.

No final decision on renaming the avenue has been made.

