Meet Peter Panopticon, the 10-foot-tall puppet mascot for DeFlock Lansing

A group of Lansing residents wants the city to get rid of its contract with Flock Safety and remove its surveillance cameras from public streets.

As City Councilmembers work on ways to make that happen, one of the group's members has created a puppet with a striking look to serve as a mascot for their mission.

When artist Ro Salarian connects the wearable puppet to backpack rig, it towers over people at around 10-feet tall. Its looks get even more intimidating when you get to its papier-mâché face, painted red like a devilish demon.

"He's got pointy ears. He's got horns. He's got a curly little mustache. He's got super creepy teeth and a super long nose because he's a liar," they said.

Courtesy / Ro Salarian When the puppet is worn on Salarian's back, it stands at around 10-feet tall.

And there's the Flock cameras it has instead of eyes.

"I wanted people to look at him and realize how creepy he is, and then realize that that creepiness extends to the real Flock cameras that are out there."

Salarian says they've been involved in activist spaces for years, but the movement around getting the cameras out of Lansing is different.

"The DeFlock movement is by far the it's the easiest movement I've ever been a part of because nobody likes these cameras," they said. "It spans all political ideologies, all ages, races, genders. Everyone hates them."

Members of the DeFlock Lansing group dubbed the puppet Peter Panopticon, referencing a prison design created in the 19th century that has served as a symbol of mass surveillance and institutional control of people.

Mayor Andy Schor has not acted on an August resolution from City Councilmembers calling on him to break the contract with Flock.

The council is now working on a measure that would bar the cameras from being put in public rights of way, which is how they're currently being used.

Salarian says they already know what they'll do if that happens and the cameras are taken out.

"We do plan to destroy him. I'm thinking fill the head full of candy like a pinata, and then and then just smash him to bits."

There's no timeline yet on when the amended ordinance to take the cameras down will be discussed by the council.

DeFlock Lansing members are also planning a themed drag show in December to fundraise for the money they need to file Freedom of Information Act requests to get information from the city. Salarian plans to be there as Peter Panopticon to host the show.

