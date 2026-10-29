Election anxiety can affect Mid-Michigan families, psychiatrist says

As Election Day approaches, political disagreements, social media and constant exposure to political news can contribute to anxiety and strain relationships.

Dr. Arash Javanbakht, a professor of psychiatry at Wayne State University and author of Afraid: Understanding the Purpose of Fear and Harnessing the Power of Anxiety, said fear has become a central part of political messaging.

“So anxiety and fear are emotions linked to threat and danger, and our politics has been become extremely fear-based and tribal over the past years,” Javanbakht said.

He described how political disagreements have changed over time.

“I would say over the past decade, to the point that in the past two politicians would discuss their views and disagree with each other's views. They would say, ‘Okay, this other person is a good person,’ but I disagree with their opinion about how this country can go to the best place, but now it has become extremely tribal, identity-based, and fear-based.”

Javanbakht said political divisions can lead people to view those with different opinions as dangerous.

“That okay, there's this other group of people in this country who are against us and want to destroy what we like, and it's become as a result extremely tribal because the more scared we are, the more tribal we will become.”

Social media and political divisions

Javanbakht said social media platforms prioritize engagement, which can encourage people to spend more time interacting with content.

“So the main intention for any social media platform is maximum engagement, which means the more you time you spend on that platform and the more you scroll and tap and like, the more they can sell ads.”

He said emotional content can increase engagement, while algorithms can repeatedly show people material that reflects their interests and political views.

“When you look at certain types of news or videos or posts and you like them, or you tap on them. The algorithm decides that you like that kind of thing.”

He compared the process to seeing more of the same type of content after looking at or liking certain posts.

“So when you like, or you look at, or you follow certain political views, then immediately everything you see will become that of that political view, and as a result, each of us are now put in a tiny corner of a social media digital tribal bubble, and each of us are inside an echo chamber where everybody believes the same thing.”

Javanbakht said those echo chambers can influence how people view those with different political opinions.

Managing election anxiety

Javanbakht said people can stay informed without repeatedly watching the same upsetting political content.

“But watching that video 10 more times is not going to add anything. Watching my cable news for 10 more hours is not going to add anything to my political knowledge.”

He encouraged people to consider the consequences before reacting to political content online.

“My guideline is this: when I want to take an action, whether it's blocking or posting or reposting anything, is it gonna make me feel or do better, or someone else feel or do better?”

Javanbakht said people can redirect their frustration, fear and anger into activities that help themselves or others.

“If I'm frustrated, if I'm scared, if I am angry, I can do things that I think are right. I can join a political campaign. I can pick up the phone. I can encourage other people to vote, or I can turn this to an activity, or even a charitable activity that will help those people.”

He also encouraged people to balance political news with other interests and maintain connections outside social media.

“Keeping the routines are very very important. If we if the family eats at a certain time, exercising, going out to a place together, watching a movie together, going to the park, all those activities are the things that anchor us in the reality of the moment, rather than all the political things.”

Children learn from adults

Political divisions can also influence how children view people with different opinions, Javanbakht said.

During the interview, the reporter described how her 10-year-old son encounters political advertisements while watching children's content on YouTube.

Javanbakht said children observe how adults respond to political disagreements.

“Absolutely, and those little eyes and ears are learning from us how safe or unsafe this world is, and how much we should like or hate others.”

He said political divisions can affect how children view their neighbors.

“But the society is being ripped apart, and the kids growing up in this society are learning to hate their neighbor, while that neighbor shares a lot of things with them, and their political identity is a small aspect of who they are, but sometimes our politicians don't want us to talk to each other because they want us to stay within the tribe and listen to them.”

Focusing on what can be controlled

Javanbakht said people can help manage election anxiety by balancing their exposure to political news and focusing on what they can influence.

“So we want to balance our view. Okay, I did learn what's happening in the realm of politics. Now I want to go see what's happening in the sports, science, art, community. There are a lot of good things also happening.”

He also encouraged people to connect with others in person, including those who hold different political views.

“I can go out and talk to my neighbor who is from the different political view, but we share a lot.”

Javanbakht said recognizing the limits of personal control can help reduce anxiety.

“And very importantly, we should know what we can control and what we cannot, because that will be very empowering and also very very liberating.”

He added that individuals can focus on voting and encouraging others to participate in the election rather than trying to control the outcome.

