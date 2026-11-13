Two generations of mid-Michigan carpenters keep Paul Bunyan trophy in tip-top shape

A Portland carpenter is following in the footsteps of his father by repairing the Paul Bunyan trophy.

As Michigan State players celebrated their win over rival Michigan Saturday on the field, the left foot of the decades-old wooden trophy broke off.

John Rowe got the surprise call Monday from a member of MSU's coaching staff asking for help.

Five years ago, the last time Michigan State won the rivalry game, Rowe's father repaired Bunyan's axe, making the job even more special.

Courtesy / John Rowe John's father, Nick Rowe, repaired the Paul Bunyan trophy in 2021 when Michigan State last one the rivalry game.

"I'm one of probably very few people that hasn't paid to like take this thing, or wasn't a part of the coaching staff or alumni to have this thing outside either university in the 73 years it's been made," he said. "So, it's quite the honor. My dad was just tickled pink."

Rowe doesn't blame the players for the damage and says there might have already been a structural weakness where the foot was.

"It had a quarter inch gap on it, and it fell right off."

Courtesy / John Rowe Rowe said to make the fix he "put enough glue on this thing to hold it for 100 years."

Rowe says to make the repair, he replaced a dowel and used enough glue to hold it for another century. His mother helped out by adding some paint to make the fix seamless. He says he refused payment for the job.

"I'll just do it because if my dad's done something and I can follow in his footsteps, that's that means more to me than anything."

The trophy was returned to MSU Thursday.