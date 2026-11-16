Face of 'Big Penny' in Lansing could be gone for good

"Big Penny," the bridge on Pennsylvania Avenue in Lansing, could permanently lose her face.

The bridge has a shorter than typical clearance and has become known for "eating" trucks that don't quite fit underneath it. According to local counts, more than 100 trucks have gotten stuck under the bridge since 2004.

In 2024, a clandestine prank group known as "STUPID-Lansing" adorned the bridge with big googly eyes and white, pointy teeth on both sides of traffic, turning it from a local in-joke into a point of pride for the city.

There's been songs, a video game and plenty of merch to celebrate Big Penny.

But in April, a vandal made off with the eyes and teeth, and for months, it's sat faceless.

STUPID-Lansing organizers, who have continued to maintain anonymity publicly, say they have tried working with the Canadian National Railroad, which owns the bridge, to get more permanent decorations approved, either with stronger, durable materials or with a painted mural. Talks stalled, even with the intervention of a member of Lansing's City Council.

Last week, STUPID-Lansing went ahead with a plan to reinstall the decorations that they said would be more visible and safer including twice as large eyes with black reflective pupils that were secured with steel and construction adhesive.

But in a Facebook post from Monday morning, they now say the railroad removed the new eyes and teeth and said it would end any future negotiations if they're put back up again without permission.

"We feel defeated and destroyed this morning. We genuinely just want to make Lansing smile. We are going to continue to do our best to ensure that Big Penny smiles once again," STUPID-Lansing wrote.

"We will continue conversations with both the city and the railroad to try and restore Penny to her former glory."

