Lansing to consider keeping parks open overnight while addressing homelessness

Lansing City Council members will be asked to consider an emergency ordinance Monday to suspend a rule closing parks from dusk to dawn as the city grapples with a “significant and emergent risk” to unhoused individuals caused by a lack of accessible shelter space.

Councilmember Deyanira Nevarez Martinez said in a Facebook post the ordinance is a temporary measure while the city works toward a long-term solution.

The ordinance, as written, would keep 10 parks open through the night for 60 days. Nevarez Martinez said the parks were chosen “through conversations with a range of stakeholders, including advocates for our unhoused neighbors, while also listening to concerns raised by our city administration and the business community.”

But she said she may request an amendment to remove Lewton Park from the list due to it being an active construction site.

“I want people to understand that we have been trying to balance competing concerns while keeping the safety and dignity of our unhoused neighbors at the center of this effort,” Nevarez Martinez wrote.

Nevarez Martinez said that while 60 days is not a lot of time, she is “hopeful that the condensed timeline will create a sense of urgency and push us toward concrete steps rather than another round of conversations that end without meaningful action.”

It comes after the city cleared an encampment of about 15 people near the Grand River last week, which the city said was on private property.

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Council President Peter Spadafore is also bringing forward a resolution to establish an Ad Hoc Committee on Homelessness Strategy to review the city’s strategy and expenditures, meet with stakeholders and recommend a coordinated strategy, including actions, responsible parties, timelines and budget priorities by April 1 to be implemented in the fiscal year starting July 1.

Nevarez Martinez would chair the committee, while Councilmember Ryan Kost would be vice chair. Councilmember Trini Pehlivanoglu would round out the City Council’s representation on the committee, though six additional members who have expertise in homelessness, housing and related services would also be appointed.

The resolution says the “scale and visibility of homelessness in Lansing have grown while the response has remained fragmented and reactive, spread across departments, contracts and providers, without a single coordinated strategy, clear goals or timelines.”

The city is working to establish an overnight emergency drop-in shelter in a former Salvation Army building that would provide a low-barrier space for people to sleep.

But a planned community of modular housing units has faced delays and ballooning costs.

City Council members will also hold a public hearing on a "fair chance housing" ordinance that could reduce barriers to housing by requiring landlords to provide an opportunity for prospective tenants with criminal histories to present evidence of rehabilitation or other mitigating factors before rejecting their application because of the background check.