Michigan farmers are wrapping up the growing season after a challenging spring, but rising fuel and fertilizer costs continue to put pressure on their bottom lines.

Steve Whittington, a field crops educator with Michigan State University Extension, says excessive moisture created challenges for farmers during spring planting. But a mild fall has helped make up some ground, allowing farmers to get crops out of the fields.

"Harvest has been plentiful. Harvest has been relatively smooth with weather conditions," Whittington said.

Soybean harvest is mostly complete in parts of West Central Michigan, with farmers moving into corn harvest, he said.

But favorable harvest conditions don't necessarily mean a profitable year.

According to a November report from Michigan Farm Bureau, Michigan farmers are projected to spend an additional $58.6 million on diesel during the 2026 planting season compared with 2025. That's an increase of 86.5%.

Nationally, the U.S. Department of Agriculture projects fertilizer expenses will increase 15.3% in 2026 compared with the previous year. Fuel and oil expenses are projected to rise 28.8%.

Whittington says those expenses, combined with lower prices for crops such as corn and soybeans, can make it difficult for farmers to break even.

He also points to supply and demand as another challenge. When farmers across multiple regions have a successful harvest, the resulting increase in supply can push prices down.

"Typically, when you see grain farmers have a great year, other grain farmers are having a great year at the same time," Whittington said.

Despite the financial pressures, Whittington says the mild fall has provided another benefit for Michigan farms: stronger cover crops.

Cover crops are planted primarily to improve soil health rather than to be harvested and sold. Common examples include cereal rye, oats, peas and forage turnips.

Whittington says the favorable fall weather has given those crops more time to establish roots and grow, helping protect fields from erosion and improve soil fertility.

"These crops are directly related to increasing soil fertility and soil nutrients. They protect the soil," he said.

He says established root systems can also help hold soil together during heavy rain and winter weather, reducing the risk of fields washing out.

Whittington describes cover crops as a long-term investment in the health of Michigan farmland.