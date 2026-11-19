More than 2.5 million Michiganders are expected to travel at least 50 miles from home for Thanksgiving, and AAA says planning ahead could help travelers avoid added stress and unexpected expenses.

AAA projects 2,595,958 Michigan residents will travel for the holiday this year, down just 0.1% from last year. Despite the slight decline, travel volumes remain near record highs.

More than 2.28 million Michiganders are expected to travel by car, while about 222,000 will fly. Another 84,000 are expected to travel by bus, train, cruise or other transportation.

With higher travel costs and concerns about potential disruptions, AAA says travelers should take steps now to prepare for the unexpected.

"Plan ahead, plan out your routes, have a secondary route if by chance, you know, the road you're traveling on may be closed due to accidents or weather or construction," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA-The Auto Club Group.

Woodland said travelers who drive may also want to consider leaving earlier in the day to avoid heavier traffic.

Gas prices are another concern for Michigan drivers. The state average was around $3 per gallon during Thanksgiving last year. Woodland said drivers are currently paying about $3.70 per gallon, although prices have declined in recent weeks.

AAA also responded to more than 562,000 roadside assistance calls nationwide last Thanksgiving. Common problems included flat tires, dead batteries, vehicle lockouts and towing.

"A dead battery or a flat tire can quickly derail your holiday plans, and so that's why it's important to check the basics before you leave, and don't ignore any warning signs that something may be wrong with your vehicle," Woodland said.

For those flying, Woodland recommends arriving at the airport at least two to three hours before a domestic departure and packing essential items, including medications and a change of clothes, in a carry-on bag.

Travelers concerned about flight delays, cancellations or weather-related disruptions may also want to consider travel insurance.

Woodland said working with a trusted travel agent can help people find coverage that fits their needs, including protection for weather-related disruptions, flight delays, medical emergencies and cancellations.

"Coverage can significantly reduce the financial risk and stress of traveling," Woodland said.

Even travelers who booked their trips months ago may still have options. Woodland recommends contacting a travel agent before departure to discuss possible coverage.

She also suggests keeping physical copies of important travel documents and tickets when possible, rather than relying entirely on electronic versions.

AAA is also reminding drivers to make safe decisions during the holiday. Woodland said people who plan to drink alcohol or use other impairing substances should arrange for a safe ride rather than getting behind the wheel.

"Absolutely do not get behind the wheel impaired," Woodland said.