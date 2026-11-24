Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger works with meat processors statewide to turn legally harvested deer into ground venison for local food banks.

More than 1.5 million people in Michigan experienced food insecurity in 2024, according to Feeding America's latest Map the Meal Gap report.

The report estimates that 15.1% of Michigan's population faced food insecurity, meaning they had limited or uncertain access to adequate food at some point during the year.

As families prepare for Thanksgiving, Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger is working to help address that need by turning donated deer into a source of protein for families across the state.

The organization, which has been operating since 1991, works with more than 50 meat processors to turn legally harvested deer into ground venison for local food banks and food pantries.

"A food bank can easily get canned goods donated or boxed goods," President Scott Baker said,. "Protein is a hard thing for them to come by."

The program allows hunters to drop off a legally harvested deer at a participating processor at no cost. The meat is processed into ground venison, packaged and distributed.

Baker said the organization is targeting about 3,000 deer this season. Each deer averages about 40 pounds of ground venison, providing approximately 160 servings.

"That's going to give us almost a half a million servings this year across the state of Michigan," Baker said.

Baker said the program also provides a nutritious option for families because the donated venison is processed without additional fats or other meat products.

"It's one thing to try and cook a steak. Wild game cooking can be different than buying a steak at your retail grocery store, but this is already processed into ground venison, so that way it can be used in like spaghetti sauce, or in a casserole, or it can be used any other way.

"That just makes it really convenient for a family to turn that into food," Baker said.

The donated deer must be legally harvested, tagged and field dressed before being brought to a participating processor. The organization does not accept roadkill.

Although the program relies on hunters to provide the venison, Baker says people do not have to hunt to support the effort.

Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger accepts financial contributions to help cover the cost of processing donated deer. Baker said those donations help pay processors for their work while keeping the program free for participating hunters.

"Whether you're making a financial contribution, you're donating venison, or just spreading the word about what we do, you're helping your neighbors in so many different ways," Baker added.

People interested in supporting the program can donate, learn more about deer donations or sign up for the organization's newsletter at sportsmenagainsthunger.org.

