Lansing's new City Hall, at the corner of Grand Avenue and Lenawee Street, is open, marking a major transition for city administration.

The previous City Hall on Michigan Avenue across from the Capitol was built in the 1950s, and for decades, the aging building has had major HVAC issues, among other problems. City officials and employees had pushed for either major renovations or a new building altogether.

In 2024, the Grand Avenue site was selected, with construction beginning in the spring of 2025.

Unlike this most recent move, the Michigan Avenue City Hall was built on same lot as Lansing's first City Hall complex. The main building, opened in 1896, stood at the corner of Ottawa and Capitol Avenues, alongside an annex. Built in the Richardson Romanesque style, the city hall was known for its clock tower.

1 of 2 — 20625_Michigan_Avenue_1930 Lansing's first main city hall building opened in 1896. 2 of 2 — 17943_Post_Office_City_Hall Courtesy / Archives of Michigan

Writing for the Society of the Architectural Historians, former State Preservation Officer Kathryn Bishop Eckert shared that like current city leaders, Lansing officials in the mid-20th century also grappled with their old city hall. As early as 1938, there were concerns about the state of the municipal complex.

Eventually, a new design was settled on around 1954. The old city hall and annex were razed to make way for the new building and an adjoining police department.

The annex was the last building standing as the second iteration of City Hall was constructed in 1956 and 1957.

1 of 2 — 2015-06-003.V1.048 (2).jpg Construction began on Lansing's second city hall building in 1956. Courtesy / CADL Local History 2 of 2 — 2015-06-003.V1.051 (1).jpg Construction of Lansing's City Hall built in the 1950s included the City Council chambers. Courtesy / CADL Local History

It officially opened in the Spring 1958. As Lansing community members say goodbye to the now-old building, there are plans to revive the site.

In 2024, the City Council approved the sale of the current building to Beitler Real Estate Services of Chicago for $2.78 million to transform the space into a hotel.

Few details have been released about an updated timeline of the project, but developer Paul Beitler has pitched a 180-room property with a restaurant and retail space and underground parking spaces. In 2024, Beitler estimated construction and renovations could take around 18 months.