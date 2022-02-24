© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR StayTuned Update

February 27th | Michigan Matinee

Published February 24, 2022 at 2:13 PM EST
Michigan Matinee Feb 27
Alex Litvin
/
Unsplash

Sun. Feb. 27 at 1 p.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | On this week's Michigan Matinee, enjoy music requested by listeners and several newly released film scores.

This week on the Michigan Matinee, Jamie Paisley makes his monthly dive into his listener request emails (MovieMusic@wkar.org) to fulfill some yearning to hear classical film scores.

But in the other portion, he samples a few newly released soundtracks, including the next in the big-budget Agatha Christie adaptations, Death on the Nile with music by John Debney, but also a surprise hit during the recent Oscar nominations, the Best Picture nominee from Japan, Drive My Car with music by Eiko Ishibashi.

