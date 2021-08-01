wkar radio

Mondays, Aug. 2–30, at 7pm on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Explore the world of music from video games, which has come a long way in video games’ 40+ years of entertainment. A big preconceived notion about video game music is that it's all “beeps and boops:” repetitive lo-fi chip sounds, catchy tunes without substance. This couldn’t be further from the truth.