2026 Miles for Medicine 5K
2026 Miles for Medicine 5K
The 2nd Annual Miles for Medicine 5K is a collaborative community health and wellness event hosted by MSU College of Human Medicine SNMA, MSU College of Osteopathic Medicine SNMA, and Spartan Street Medicine. The event brings together students, healthcare professionals, families, and members of the Greater Lansing community for a 5K run/walk centered on physical activity, service, and community engagement. A portion of race proceeds will support Care Free Medical Clinic and The White Dress Project, with additional proceeds supporting student-led health outreach and community programming.
Miles for Medicine 5K
$45
09:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
MSU College of Human Medicine Student National Medical Association
msuchm@snma.org
Miles for Medicine 5K
965 Wilson Rd (East Fee Hall)East Lansing, Michigan 48912
7087521911
akinyem9@msu.edu