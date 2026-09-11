2026 Miles for Medicine 5K

The 2nd Annual Miles for Medicine 5K is a collaborative community health and wellness event hosted by MSU College of Human Medicine SNMA, MSU College of Osteopathic Medicine SNMA, and Spartan Street Medicine. The event brings together students, healthcare professionals, families, and members of the Greater Lansing community for a 5K run/walk centered on physical activity, service, and community engagement. A portion of race proceeds will support Care Free Medical Clinic and The White Dress Project, with additional proceeds supporting student-led health outreach and community programming.