A Brassy Christmas Concert - Presented by Jackson Symphony Orchestra

🎺 A Brassy Christmas Concert – Special Events Series 🎄

Ring in the holidays with a bright, joyful, and festive celebration of the season! The Jackson Symphony Orchestra invites you to Weatherwax Hall for a spectacular afternoon performance packed with holiday cheer. From classic carols to your favorite seasonal anthems, this concert is bursting with the warmth, energy, and brilliant sounds of the holidays. Bring the whole family and let the music set the perfect soundtrack for your festive celebrations!

Gather your loved ones and join us inside the JSO building for this special holiday event. Kick back and soak in the ultimate afternoon of holiday magic!

✨ THE VIBE ✨

Expect an afternoon that feels vibrant, warm, and full of holiday spirit. Weatherwax Hall takes on a cozy, multi-generational festive energy—brightened by a powerful, polished brass-forward sound that brings classic seasonal favorites to life. It’s the perfect, relaxed weekend escape where families can gather and enjoy excellent musicianship without any formal concert-hall pressure.

🎵 EVENT FEATURES

• Festive Concert Experience: A warm, joyful, and high-energy atmosphere perfect for all ages.

• Seating: General Admission (first-come, first-served). There are no assigned seats—arrive early to secure a great spot for the family!

⏱️ TIMING & LOCATION

• Date: Sunday, December 6, 2026

• Venue: Weatherwax Hall (JSO Building)

• 2:00 PM | Doors Open

• 3:00 PM | Concert Begins

🎟️ TICKETS

Single tickets for this special holiday event are on sale now! Because our seasonal events are incredibly popular, securing your seats in advance is highly recommended.

🔗 Purchase your tickets directly here: https://www.jacksonsymphony.org/concerts-and-events/a-brassy-christmas-concert/

🛒 Other Purchase Methods:

• Phone: (517) 782-3221

• In Person: JSO Box Office | 215 W. Michigan Ave., Jackson, MI 49203

♿ PARKING & ACCESSIBILITY

• PARKING: Street parking in downtown Jackson is free on weekends. Marked accessible spaces are available on Michigan Ave and Jackson Street within clear view of the building. (Note: Valet parking is not available for this event).

• ENTERING & VENUE: Weatherwax Hall is entirely on the ground floor. Downtown sidewalks are wide and gently sloped. The main entrance features automatic push-button doors, and the interior hallways are spacious and wheelchair-friendly.

• ELEVATORS & RESTROOMS: No elevators or stairs are needed! The concert space, cash bar, and restrooms are all on the ground floor. (Note: Balcony seating is accessible by stairs only).

• SEATING ARRANGEMENTS: Seating consists of moveable individual chairs. Our staff and volunteers are always on hand to easily shift chairs and accommodate wheelchairs on the main floor. Just flag us down for assistance!

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