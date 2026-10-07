American Creed: Citizen Power Sneak Preview Screening, Youth Showcase and Discussion with NASCAR driver Armani Williams

What do young adults across the country have to say about American ideals and identity?

PBS is catalyzing a growing national conversation amongst young people about foundational American ideals and how idealism can be turned into action in their own communities — and we’re bringing that conversation to Michigan.

In the new American Creed: Citizen Power PBS series of half-hours, political scientist and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and the Pulitzer Prize winning historian David M. Kennedy come together from their different perspectives to facilitate dialogues between “extraordinary, ordinary” young community leaders whose stories address what many Americans see as urgent challenges facing the nation.

The Red Cedar Writing Project is hosting a free American Creed: Citizen Power screening +discussion event in partnership with the Community Writing Center at the East Lansing Public Library. Attendees will enjoy:

A screening of short documentaries from PBS’s American Creed: Citizen Power series;

A presentation of media made by Michigan high school students in response to the stories of young leaders, like Williams, who are featured in American Creed;

A discussion with NASCAR driver and Michigan autism community leader, Armani Williams, who advocates for an America where everyone has a chance to fulfill their potential, in our classrooms and beyond;

Williams will also be signing copies of his new book Armani’s First Race, available for purchase at the event. Light refreshments will be provided.

