Beginning Ukulele for the Family [Reg. Req.]

Ages 8+

Join the ukulele 'ohana (family in Hawaiian)! In this beginning ukulele class, you will learn the basics of the uke, including: parts of the instrument, tuning, beginning chords, and simple songs to get you used to chording and strumming. Loaner ukuleles are available. Sponsored by the Music is the Foundation and taught by John French. Participants learn a brief history of the instrument and all the basics you need to get started playing right away! *Children must be at least eight years old and accompanied by an adult if under twelve.