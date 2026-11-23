Booked & Busy - BYO-Book Club for Women [Reg. Req.]
Booked & Busy - BYO-Book Club for Women [Reg. Req.]
Make time for yourself for a relaxed, no-pressure book club where you choose what you read. We’ll spend time reading quietly together, enjoying the simple pleasure of getting lost in a book. Afterward, we’ll have time to chat about what we’re reading, share thoughts and recommendations, and connect with fellow readers.
GLADL Wacousta Branch
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM, every 3 months on Thursday through Feb 18, 2027.
Event Supported By
GLADL Wacousta Branch
517-412-2560
wacousta@gladl.org
GLADL Wacousta Branch
9235 W Herbison RdEagle, Michigan 48822