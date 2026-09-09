Canja de Boa Live Performance at Frances Park

Experience the Spirit of Brazil in Lansing!

Join Canja de Boa for an unforgettable afternoon of Brazilian music!

📅 Sunday, September 13, 2026

🕒 3 p.m.

📍 Frances Park Pavilion, 2701 Moores River Drive, Lansing

🌴 Hosted by the Lansing Matinee Musicale, Canja de Boa brings the vibrant sounds and soulful traditions of Brazil to Lansing! This Michigan-based Brazilian music collective is rooted in Música Popular Brasileira (MPB) and the rich musical traditions of Brazil.

With infectious rhythms, lush melodies, and dynamic live performances, Canja de Boa creates an experience that will have you feeling the spirit, soul, and energy of Brazil.

✨ Come enjoy an afternoon of music, culture, and community!

Bring your friends and join us at Frances Park Pavilion!

