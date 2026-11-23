Code Club!
Code Club!
Kids 3rd Grade+
Kids of all experience levels learn fun, kid-chosen tech skills each week using easy, colorful block-based programming! Find out more at gladl.org/project/learncoding
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/17580015
Grand Ledge Area District Library
Every week through Feb 24, 2027.
Wednesday: 06:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Wednesday: 06:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
517-627-7014
questions@gladl.org