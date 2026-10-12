Code Club at Wacousta
Code Club at Wacousta
Join us on the second Thursday of every month for Code Club! Explore the basics of coding with Scratch and enjoy fun, hands-on coding activities, games, and creative challenges. Perfect for beginners and young coders who want to learn, create, and have fun together.
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/17160266
GLADL Wacousta Branch
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Wed, 4 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
GLADL Wacousta Branch
517-412-2560
wacousta@gladl.org
GLADL Wacousta Branch
9235 W Herbison RdEagle, Michigan 48822