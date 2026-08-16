Comedy Night with Heywood Banks - Presented by JSO's Music On Tap

🎸 Comedy Night with Heywood Banks – Music on Tap Series 🎤

Back by popular demand, Heywood Banks returns to Weatherwax Hall for a night of pure entertainment! Renowned for his unique blend of whimsical absurdity, clever musical comedy, and offbeat charm, Heywood is a true fan favorite who brings a refreshing, one-of-a-kind style to the stage. With sharp wit, catchy songs, and unpredictable humor, his performance appeals to just about everyone—from college students to grandparents. For fans of Bo Burnham, Demetri Martin, and comedy with a twist, this is an evening you won't want to miss.

Gather your friends and join us inside the JSO building for downtown Jackson’s favorite casual music and entertainment series. Kick back, grab a drink from the cash bar, and get ready for a fun, laughter-filled night out!

✨ THE VIBE ✨

Expect a night that is hysterical, nostalgic, and wonderfully weird. Weatherwax Hall transforms into an intimate comedy club where the only rule is to expect the unexpected. Armed with his guitar, props, and a treasury of cult-classic songs, Heywood creates an atmosphere that feels like a massive, hilarious living room party with hundreds of your closest friends. Grab a drink, let your guard down, and prepare for an evening of pure, unadulterated fun.

🔥 BONUS PERK: Show off your JSO Branded gear at a Music on Tap concert for $2 OFF an alcoholic beverage or a FREE non-alcoholic beverage!

🎵 EVENT FEATURES

• Casual Comedy Experience: Hang with friends in a laid-back, high-energy atmosphere.

• Drinks: Cash bar available throughout the evening.

• Seating: General Admission (first-come, first-served). There are no assigned seats—arrive early to grab the best spots!

⏱️ TIMING & LOCATION

• Date: Saturday, November 21, 2026

• Venue: Weatherwax Hall (JSO Building)

• 7:00 PM | Doors Open

• 8:00 PM | Show Begins

🎟️ TICKETS & SUBSCRIPTION OPTIONS

Single tickets are on sale now! Because Heywood's comedy nights routinely sell out the hall, securing your tickets early is highly recommended. You can also save money by subscribing to the Music On Tap series:

• FLEX PASS: Design your own night out! Choose 4, 5, or 6 shows across the season. The more shows you pick, the bigger your discount.

• FULL SEASON: Lock in the absolute maximum discount by subscribing to the complete Music on Tap season lineup.

🔗 Secure your tickets early and explore the full series here: https://www.jacksonsymphony.org/concerts-and-events/comedy-night-heywood-banks/

🛒 Other Purchase Methods:

• Phone: (517) 782-3221

• In Person: JSO Box Office | 215 W. Michigan Ave., Jackson, MI 49203

♿ PARKING & ACCESSIBILITY

• PARKING: Street parking is free and unrestricted after 5:00 PM. Marked accessible spaces are available on Michigan Ave and Jackson Street within view of the building. (Note: Valet parking is not available for this series).

• ENTERING & VENUE: Weatherwax Hall is entirely on the ground floor. Downtown sidewalks are wide and gently sloped. The main entrance features automatic push-button doors, and the interior hallways are spacious and wheelchair-friendly.

• ELEVATORS & RESTROOMS: No elevators or stairs are needed! The concert space, cash bar, and restrooms are all on the ground floor. (Note: Balcony seating is accessible by stairs only).

• SEATING ARRANGEMENTS: Seating consists of moveable individual chairs. Our staff and volunteers are always on hand to easily shift chairs and accommodate wheelchairs on the main floor. Just flag us down for assistance!

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