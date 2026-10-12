Curious Kids: Lava
Curious Kids: Lava
Ages 5+
Curious about lava and volcanoes? We'll read a book about volcanoes and create a couple of volcano and lava themed crafts, including a make-your-own lava lamp.
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/17018898
Grand Ledge Area District Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 11 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
517-627-7014
questions@gladl.org