Cute Halloween Felt Ornaments
Cute Halloween Felt Ornaments
Craft a cute black cat, ghost, pumpkin, or witch's hat stuffed felt ornament from the materials provided! Supplies are limited to the first 35 people in attendance.
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/15699166
Grand Ledge Area District Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 5 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
517-627-7014
questions@gladl.org