East Lansing Backpack Giveaway
East Lansing Backpack Giveaway
The East Lansing Backpack Giveaway is happening August 12th from 1–3pm at TechSmith HQ, 14 Crescent Road, East Lansing. This FREE event is organized by TechSmith and CIS of Michigan. Open to all Lansing and East Lansing students. Stop by to pick up a backpack filled with school supplies and get ready for a successful school year! Questions? Email Marvin@cismichigan.org
TechSmith
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Wed, 12 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Communities In Schools of Michigan
marvin@cismichigan.org
TechSmith
14 Crescent Rd.Lansing, Michigan 48823