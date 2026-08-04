The East Lansing Backpack Giveaway is happening August 12th from 1–3pm at TechSmith HQ, 14 Crescent Road, East Lansing. This FREE event is organized by TechSmith and CIS of Michigan. Open to all Lansing and East Lansing students. Stop by to pick up a backpack filled with school supplies and get ready for a successful school year! Questions? Email Marvin@cismichigan.org