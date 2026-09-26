Fall Festival Fun at GLADL

Join us for activities -- indoors and out -- during the Grand Ledge Fall Festival! Enjoy seasonal books for all and literacy-building activities for children when you visit the library on this special day! Try a Scavenger Hunt, play our Sidewalk Action Game, search for "A Great Pumpkin", make a leaf rubbing, create an autumn craft or two and enjoy other seasonal activities -- including a Hammered Dulcimer performance!

https://gladl.libcal.com/event/16995066