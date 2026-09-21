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Fall Fruit and Foliage Bonsai Exhibition

Fall Fruit and Foliage Bonsai Exhibition

Fall Fruit & Foliage Bonsai Exhibition invites visitors to experience the beauty of autumn through the art of bonsai. This seasonal exhibition will showcase a stunning collection of miniature trees featuring vibrant fall color, ripening fruit, and striking forms that capture the essence of the changing season. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet talented bonsai artists and learn more about the skill, patience, and creativity behind this living art form. Whether you are a longtime bonsai enthusiast or discovering it for the first time, this exhibition offers a unique and inspiring celebration of fall at Hidden Lake Gardens. Interested in displaying a bonsai tree? Submissions are accepted through October 1, 2026. For the latest exhibition details and updates, visit hiddenlakegardens.msu.edu.

Hidden Lake Gardens
$10.00 - $5.00
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Oct 18, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Hidden Lake Gardens
517-431-2060
hlg@msu.edu
Hidden Lake Gardens
Hidden Lake Gardens
6214 Monroe Rd. (Hwy. M-50)
Tipton, Michigan 49287
5174312060
hlg@msu.edu
hiddenlakegardens.msu.edu