Fall Fruit and Foliage Bonsai Exhibition

Fall Fruit & Foliage Bonsai Exhibition invites visitors to experience the beauty of autumn through the art of bonsai. This seasonal exhibition will showcase a stunning collection of miniature trees featuring vibrant fall color, ripening fruit, and striking forms that capture the essence of the changing season. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet talented bonsai artists and learn more about the skill, patience, and creativity behind this living art form. Whether you are a longtime bonsai enthusiast or discovering it for the first time, this exhibition offers a unique and inspiring celebration of fall at Hidden Lake Gardens. Interested in displaying a bonsai tree? Submissions are accepted through October 1, 2026. For the latest exhibition details and updates, visit hiddenlakegardens.msu.edu.